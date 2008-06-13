Fox News Meets The Mets

Tonight is “Fox fan night” at Shea Stadium, as the New York Mets will take on the Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. The anchors from Fox & Friendswill be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and entertain fans with their wit (see Johnny Dollar for Brian Kilmeade explaining how he will ‘hold onto his balls’ for the pitch.”)

In addition, the first 25,000 fans at the game will get a Mets beach towel… emblazoned with the Fox News logo (left). So if you plan on hitting the beach in the Hamptons (or far Rockaway) and you want one of these suckers, you had better plan on heading out to Shea tonight.

Fox News has had advertising at Shea for the last couple of years. For this year, with the presidential election not long after the baseball season ends, Fox has added the cutline “America’s Election HQ” onto their billboards.

So far no conclusive study has been done to show the voting habits of baseball fans. Maybe one is due.