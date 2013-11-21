Fox Audience Strategy And WISE Los Angeles Celebrate Partnership

(Image captions included below.)

Fox Audience Strategy and the Los Angeles chapter of Women in Sports and Events (WISE) kicked off their partnership on Tuesday with a reception at the Fox lot.

The event began with cocktails — including the signature Blue Foxie — and hors d’oeuvres followed by presentations and a tour of the Fox Sports 1 facilities.

Fox Audience Strategy, which seeks to diversify and engage Fox’s audience across all platforms, and Fox Sports cohosted the soiree.

Nicole Bernard, senior VP of Fox Audience Strategy, spoke during the festivities about Fox’s relationship with WISE, an organization that fosters relationships among professional women in sports and events.

“We said all the time that this is the most immediate and enthusiastic response from our internal executives, regionals, who we’ve not met yet, to an invitation,” Bernard said of the replies she and her team received. “And that says something.”

She added that the feedback showed just how much the company supports women’s leadership in sports.

“A lot of times you don’t think about it [diversity] in relations to women in sports,” said Eric Shanks, president, COO and executive producer of Fox Sports, while addressing the packed tent. “But it is definitely a part of it. It’s something that we strive to be better at. You guys are the leaders in this.”

WISE was founded in New York in 1993. The organization’s L.A. chapter started in 2005.

“One thing that the women in this organization know how to do is nurture and build relationships,” said Karen Brodkin, executive VP of business and legal affairs for Fox Sports Media Group and WISE member. “And in the time that I’ve spent on the advisory board, I’ve learned a tremendous amount from the women in this organization. They are an amazing group of professionals. I’ve learned from them. I hope I’ve educated on some things.”

Fox Sports 1 talent also made appearances at the soiree, including Fox Soccer Daily host Julie Stewart-Binks, Fox Sports 1 anchor and reporter Molly McGrath, and Fox Sports Live emcee Charissa Thompson.

Image 1: (From left) Jodi Valbuena, programming, Fox Sports; WISE members Sarah Musgrove, Sarah Speirs, Lindsay Carnett, and Alex Mallen; Fox Sports 1 anchor and reporter Molly McGrath; Nicole Bernard, senior VP, Fox Audience Strategy; and Shelley Taniguchi, WISE-LA bard member founder of Blue Firefly Productions

Image 2: Fox Sports 1 anchor and reporter Molly McGrath, left, and Fox Sports Live host Charissa Thompson