Five Things to Watch From CNN’s Democratic Debate

The Democratic presidential candidates will duke it out Tuesday during the party’s first debate. But as you are bombarded with pre-clash coverage what should you look out for?

B&C takes at what to watch when the gloves come off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Las Vegas’ Wynn Hotel.

1) Many will tune into CNN to see frontrunner Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Both have plenty of debate experience but Clinton has to work on her likeability factor while Sanders needs to connect with African-American viewers.

2) The first two GOP debates brought in huge ratings for Fox News and CNN. Without the loose cannon that is Donald Trump, though, will people tune in to watch the Democrats?

3) Trump fans will be happy to know that the outspoken candidate said that he will live tweet what he says will likely be a “very boring” debate. If it’s going to be so boring, Trump, why live tweet then? He’s not one to shy away from a media opportunity when he sees it.

4) There will be a very big elephant in the room Tuesday and that elephant’s name is Joe Biden. The vice president has not announced his candidacy but many want him to run. There’s even a “Draft Biden” campaign airing commercials on the network in the run-up to the debate.

5) Clinton and Sanders will share the stage with three other candidates: former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee, Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and former Virginia Sen. Jim Webb. The trio will want to use the platform to get their message across and move out of the big shadows of Clinton and Sanders.

Bonus: Debates often produce viral soundbites and while the GOP clown-car won’t be around to help out, there will likely be some flub that makes the rounds.