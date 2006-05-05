First Classy

Kentucky Republican Rep. Harold Rogers may have racked up the largest hotel bill at the NAB convention in Last Vegas (B&C's Flash page this week), which was back in 2001, but according to one high-placed source–as in 35,000 feet–he got there in coach.

According to the source, another government official of some clout, he was on the same flight as Rogers, having himself earned enough points to go first class. He struck up a conversation with his seatmate, who turned out to be Rogers' wife. When the source asked where the Congressman was, she pointed back to coach.

I'm not sure who outranked who, but the first class government official made a first class gesture, offering his seat to Rogers, who declined.

By John Eggerton