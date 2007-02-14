Finally I can pay $30 for a legal Tony Soprano T-Shirt
By B&C Staff
HBO opened their flagship store in New York Wednesday, allowing diehard fans to spend all their hard-earned money on Sex and the City refrigerator magnets and Rome beach towels. Gawker has a creepy picture of their lobby, featuring Sarah Jessica Parker’s disembodied head floating above all the swag. Ad Rants has photos of each show's section, but with one question: where is Oz?
I guess HBO decided that selling Oz themed pajamas may not translate to good sales.
By Alex Weprin
