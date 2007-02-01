Fiasco or Success?

I'm wondering how long before Aqua Teen lightboards with finger-flicking cartoon characters being showing up in places like Spencer's Gifts.

Soon will any self-respecting college dorm lack at least one neon sign of pulling one over on the "man?"

They are already being hawked on ebay, one including the marketing one-sheet, for as much as several thousand dollars, though another with heavy bidding was only at $305 at press time.

When all is said and done, will this have been a marketing success after all?

Your thoughts?

By John Eggerton.

