FCC Says 'Boo!'

The FCC is expected to announce any moment now that it will hold both its next monthly meeting and its hearing on localism Oct. 31.

The FCC commissioners won’t have to be in two places at once, however. The localism hearing will be in Washington, and though it is slated for the morning/early afternnon–my guess at the FCC, but I’m not sure–the items scheduled for the meeting will likely to be noncontroversial and already voted on circulation.

That means it is unlikely the FCC is coming out with any approval for unlicensed mobile devices. Of course, the FCC already telegraphed that, saying it would need more time to re-test the devices.

The morning scheduling is good news for everyone with kids.

But the shrieking you would have heard over a nighttime Halloween hearing wouldn’t have been from whistles or even ghouls, but parents faced with having to attend, or cover, or preside over such a meeting.