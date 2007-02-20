Familiar Name

Those following the Scooter Libby trial in Washington will note that the defense was hammering on the testimony–primarily the memory–of NBC's Tim Russert, who says he did not discuss the name of CIA employee Valerie Plame with the former top Vice Presidential aide.

But they may also have noted during coverage of the closing arguments that one of the prosecutors taking aim at Libby for allegedly lying to government investigators about the circumstances surrounding the leak of Plame's name to the news media, and cited in news coverage of the trial Tuesday, was one Peter Zeidenberg.

If that last name sounds familiar to veteram B&C readers, it should be. Peter is son of the late B&C chief correspondent Len Zeidenberg, whose name also graces an annual award for journalistic excellence.

By John Eggerton