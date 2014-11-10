The White House appears to have put a fake "buffering" symbol and several-second delay before the President's video Monday announcing his desire to reclassify Internet access under Title II to prevent ISPs from slowing Internet traffic.

Check the "buffering" icon at the beginning of the video, which is clearly part of the video production rather than an actual slow Internet. It is clearly an attempt to be clever, but instead leaves the impression of simulating a problem to justify having to fix it.

Not sure that was the wisest idea. My guess is I am not the only one who noticed. OK, I know I am not because a cable exec called me to register their opinion that was bush league. "Why? It seems so silly to falsely create that message," said the exec. The White House press office had not responded to an e-mail for comment—their preferred medium of communications—at press time.