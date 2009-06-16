ESPN Back In Heavyweight Ring

ESPN is taking another swing with a heavyweight championship boxing match. HBO was set to carry this weekend’s title fight between Wladimir Klitschko and David Haye when Haye pulled out of the fight due to an injury in training.

So when Klitschko took a replacement fight against undefeated but basically unknown (like most heavyweights) Ruslan Chagaev, HBO took a pass.

Now, in steps ESPN, who will air the June 20 fight at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN Classic and ESPN360.com.

It marks the second time in recent months ESPN has picked up a heavyweight title fight, after it aired Vitali Klitschko-Juan Carlos Gomez in March.

And here’s hoping this telecast is a little better, as last time out ESPN’s production was not exactly up to its regular standards.