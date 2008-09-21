Emmy's Sarah Palin Fixation

It took only five minutes for Republican VP nominee Sarah Palin to come up during the Primetime Emmys. And backstage it was no different.

After explaining the shot he took at the five reality hosts’ opening non-monologue in his acceptance speech—“I thought we were being punk’d as an audience. I was confused, as I’m sure you were—best-supporting-actor-in-a-comedy winner Jeremy Piven was asked, “What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the words ‘President Palin.’”

“To tell you the truth, it’s the Bridge to Nowhere endless loop that comes to mind. And Matt Damon’s incredible comments about her… I wish he was here so he could help me out.”

By Joel Topcik