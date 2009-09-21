Emmys: Notable Quotes

Below are a selection of some of the most memorable quotes from the 61st Primetime Emmys Sept. 20.

“Comedy is just drama without all the smoking…” – Mad Men’s Jon Hamm on guest starring on 30 Rock

“You know, I used to think that awards were just shallow tokens of momentary popularity but — I realize they are the only true measure of person’s real worth as a human being.” – Jon Cryer accepting his Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series for Two and a Half Men

“[I’m going to make my speech] as brief as possible in the hopes that it won’t be interrupted by a rapper or a congress men.” – Ken Howard accepting his Emmy for best supporting actor in a miniseries for HBO’s Grey Gardens

“I haven’t had anything to say since George Bush left office.” – Male writer from The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

“I’m taking this slowly for two reasons. One is I can’t believe it, and the second is the heels.” — Dearbhla Walsh, accepting the Emmy for best directing for a miniseries, movie or a dramatic special for Little Dorrit

“I can certainly thank a lot of people. I can thank the girl that makes my Starbucks drink that powers me throughout the day. I thought it was important this time to put the emphasis on Lorne.” — Alec Baldwin on dedicating his best actor Emmy win for 30 Rock to Lorne Michaels

“We want to thank our friends at NBC for keeping us on the air, even though we are so much more expensive than a talk show.” — Tina Fey in accepting 30 Rock’s win for best comedy

“There will be a lot more fun on the show. Ratings are gonna be higher than they ever were.” — Bruce Gowers, Emmy winner for best directing for a variety, music or comedy series, said about Ellen as a new judge