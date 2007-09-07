Emmy’s a 'Family' Affair?

Fox has announced that the cast of Family Guy will perform a musical tribute to the year in television at this year’s Emmy Awards.

According to the network, Stewie and Brian, that’s the genius baby and the talking dog for those not familiar, will perform on stage in all their two-dimensional glory.









Brian and Stewie Griffin… In 2006 episode "Saving Private Brian" (Courtesy: Fox)



“One of the treats about doing the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards on FOX is the opportunity to recognize the network’s contribution to animation. We’re excited about a very unique performance by the cast of Family Guy, who will magically appear on the Emmy stage in their own original musical tribute to the year in television,” said Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of this year’s telecast.

Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane loves musical numbers, and the show regularly features them, so this is not unfamiliar territory for the comedy writer. Still, McFarlane has his work cut out for him- on the show he voices both Stewie and Brian, as well as the paterfamilia Peter. So between writing, voiceover recording and animating, it sounds like Seth and the Family Guy crew have a busy week or two ahead of them.

Oh, and Stewie Griffin, loveable (or deplorable) child genius, you know, the one intent on committing matricide? According to Fox:

“Stewie Griffin himself is thrilled to be part of the ceremony. ‘I’m going to get me a nice big whiff of some Ryan Seacrest,’ he said.”

Well, on September 16th, I suppose Stewie will get his chance.