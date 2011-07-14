Emmy Noms Light Up Twitter, Blogs
Nominees for the 63rd Emmy Award were announced Thursday morning, and both the Twitterverse and blogosphere were afire with congratulations — and indignation. While Modern Family saw its entire adult cast receive nominations in the Supporting Actress/Actor in a Comedy Series category, garnering positive reactions from the pundits, NBC’s Community was snubbed again this year. Johnny Galecki’s nomination for The Big Bang Theory was a welcome surprise, but nods for the embattled miniseries The Kennedys were not.
B&C ’s complete Emmy coverage
Click here to read an analysis of the Emmy nominations.
A round up of feedback on the noms from around the Web is below:
Did the Emmy Nominations Cut Lea Michele, Too?
–Joal Ryan, E! Online
Emmy Nominations are Announced
–Brian Stelter, New York Times
Emmy Nominations: Controversial ‘Kennedys’ Miniseries Snags Multiple Nods
–Lisa de Moraes, Washington Post
Emmys 2011: ‘Parks and Recreation,’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ Signal More Good Than Bad
–Alan Sepinwall, HitFix
The Emmy Nominations: ‘Mad Men’ And ‘Modern Family’ Are Still On Top
–Linda Holmes, NPR
Emmy Nominations 2011: The Good, the Bad and the Surprises
–James Poniewozik, TIME
And on Twitter…
@SteveLevitan: I’m thrilled that our entire adult cast was nominated! Next year, the kids! Thanks so much, Academy.
–Steve Levitan, co-creator/EP, Modern Family
@BravoAndy: And big congratulations to @kathygriffin for another “D List” Emmy Nomination! 5 total nominations for Bravo!
–Andy Cohen, EVP, Original Programming and Development, Bravo and host, Watch What Happens Live
@jimmyfallon: So happy right now. So proud of our show. Congrats everyone who works on Late Night on the #Emmy nom.
–Jimmy Fallon, host, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
@nprmonkeysee: I actually think Johnny Galecki — whom I like, and whom I think is underpraised — is one of the most legitimately surprising nominees.
–NPR’s Entertainment and Pop-Culture blog
@mindykaling: Let’s all dress like Mildred Pierce for the Emmys. I know @sofiavergara will be into it! (Congratulations by the way!)
–Mindy Kaling, actress/writer/producer, The Office
@Variety_StuartL: Other major snub: ‘Southland.’ Should’ve landed at least one supporting nom.
–Stuart Levine, Variety TV and Film writer
@MarthaPlimpton: Wow. Woke up to an Emmy nom and a shower full of dog shit. Dog has explosive D. Life, am I right, people? Thank you @WhoisGregGarcia!
–Martha Plimpton, actress, Raising Hope
@sutterink: me, david simon and frank darabont are meeting at home depot to rent chainsaws and woodchippers.
–Kurt Sutter, creator/EP, Sons of Anarchy
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.