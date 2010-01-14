Elisabeth, Tim Hasselback Swapping Jobs… For a Day

Elisabeth and Tim Hasselback are switching jobs… sort of.

On Jan. 19 Elizabeth will travel to Bristol, Conn. and appear on various NFL programs, including NFL Live, where she will analyze the playoffs.

Later that month on Jan. 28, ESPN football analyst and former Giants and Redskins quarterback Tim Hasselback will co-host The View in place of his wife, joining Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd and Whoopi Goldberg to talk current events and celebrity gossip.

“We think fun and sports should go together, and the job swap will be fun for our viewers and for fans of The View who will get the chance to see and hear from Elisabeth and Tim in completely different settings,” said ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman, who oversees NFL Live.