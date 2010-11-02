Election Coverage: What to Watch
It’s Election Day! Check out a list of who will be leading the coverage of the midterm elections at the networks and when.
MSNBC
Keith Olbermann, Chris Matthews and Rachel Maddow, with Chuck Todd
NBC
9-11 p.m. ET — Brian Williams and David Gregory with Chuck Todd and Tom Brokaw
CNN
Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, John King, Candy Crowley, Soledad O’Brien
Fox News
6 p.m. ET — Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly
ABC
9:30-11 p.m. ET — Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos
CBS
10-11 p.m. ET — Katie Couric and Bob Schieffer
Fox
9-10 p.m. ET/12-1 a.m. ET — Shepard Smith with a panel including Chris Wallace
PBS
11 p.m. ET-midnight — Jim Lehrer anchors; Mark Shields, David Brooks, Stuart Rothenberg and David Chalian
Comedy Central
11 p.m. ET — Indecision 2010 led by Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert with The Best F#@%ing News Team on the Planet
