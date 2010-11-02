Election Coverage: What to Watch

It’s Election Day! Check out a list of who will be leading the coverage of the midterm elections at the networks and when.

MSNBC

Keith Olbermann, Chris Matthews and Rachel Maddow, with Chuck Todd

NBC

9-11 p.m. ET — Brian Williams and David Gregory with Chuck Todd and Tom Brokaw

CNN

Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, John King, Candy Crowley, Soledad O’Brien

Fox News

6 p.m. ET — Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly

ABC

9:30-11 p.m. ET — Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos

CBS

10-11 p.m. ET — Katie Couric and Bob Schieffer

Fox

9-10 p.m. ET/12-1 a.m. ET — Shepard Smith with a panel including Chris Wallace

PBS

11 p.m. ET-midnight — Jim Lehrer anchors; Mark Shields, David Brooks, Stuart Rothenberg and David Chalian

Comedy Central

11 p.m. ET — Indecision 2010 led by Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert with The Best F#@%ing News Team on the Planet