Eddie Huang Criticizes ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ on Twitter
Eddie Huang took to Twitter Tuesday night to voice his displeasure with Fresh Off the Boat, ABC’s comedy based on the chef’s memoir.
Huang kicked off a series of tweets about Fresh Off the Boat bluntly. “For the record I don't watch #FreshOffTheBoat on @ABCNetwork”.
Huang’s main issue with the show seems to be the portrayal of his life not resembling his experience.
“I'm happy people of color are able to see a reflection of themselves through #FreshOffTheBoat on @ABCNetwork but I don't recognize it.” Followed by: “My only goal was to represent my Taiwanese-Chinese-American experience & I did that. We also proved viewers want diverse content so make it!”
“I had to say something because I stood by the pilot. After that it got so far from the truth that I don't recognize my own life.”
Huang similarly had published criticisms of the show in an article in New York Magazine, saying the network was making his memoir into a “cornstarch sitcom.” However, he did seem to see the value in a show “highlighting Asian America’s coming of age” in the article and at theTCAwinter press tour.
The ABC comedy features an Asian-American family— the first Asian-American led sitcom in over 20 years—and premiered in February. It has done well in its run and nabbed a 1.4 rating on Tuesday.
