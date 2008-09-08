Doodling Chrome
Just a quick hit — here’s a link to a short NY Times story on the guy — Scott McCloud — who created the comic that explains Google Chrome. He’s like a rock star I have never heard of until now. Perhaps comics are the future of communications. After all, they’ve been the future of movies for a few years now.
