Discovery Goes Viral

Discovery Channel’s new theme song/brand spot is pretty damn catchy (see below), and the network knows it. Beginning today Discovery will allow visitors to Discovery’s mobile site to download parts of the song as a free ringtone.

This, my friends, is viral marketing. Now granted, maybe having the “boom-de-yada” chorus popping up during a play or on the train might not be the sort of publicity the network wants, but the positives of having the song out there surely outweigh any potential pitfalls.

Did I mention it’s catchy?

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZPTryHq3ag[/embed]