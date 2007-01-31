Did Dana Ditch the Gray Lady to Stay In the Pink?
Last month, much buzz on the media beat centered on New York Observer TV scribe Rebecca Dana jumping to the New York Times. What started as a rumor on Radar.com turned into reality with this memo issued by the Times' Larry Ingrassia. Her start date was supposed to be this Monday (Jan. 29), but sources inside the paper say she's changed her mind and decided to stay at the Observer. Calls to Ingrassia and Dana have not been returned. Developing….
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.