Deadly Deja Vu

CNN's broadband service, Pipeline, has arguably the most chilling and emersive take on the horror that was Sept. 11.

On Sept. 11, 2006, five years after the event, it plans to devote the entire day, starting at 8:30 a.m.–or when the real events began to unfold–to a real-time replay of mothership CNN's coverage of the day's events.

That and CBS's 9/11 combined will likely come as close as anybody wants to come to reliving that day.

Frankly, I want to remember it, but reliving it, even with the technological capability to do so, is just too much information for me.

But hey, maybe it's just me.

By John Eggerton.