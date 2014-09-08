The Data Behind Univision's Red-Hot Summer
It's been a pretty bleak summer for the broadcast and major cable networks overall, as this week's B&C cover stories explain here and here. Univision, however, has been a big exception showing that audiences are still tuning in, even if not in expected places.
The Hispanic network's consistent retention of younger audiences enabled it to claim the No. 1 ranking in broadcast among adults 18-34 in August. For the benchmark 18-49 demo, they were No. 3. On Friday, Sept. 5, Univision's Mi Corazón Es Tuyo and Hasta Fin Del Mundo finished No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, among all individual programs among viewers 18-49.
As sunny as this picture has been, clouds could loom on the fall horizon. CBS ushers in Thursday Night Football, adding a major draw. Plus, Univision's most-watched telenovela, Lo Que La Vida Me Robó, is ending, as is Sunday singing competition series Va Por Ti, posing challenges for the network in the coming months.
Ratings Intelligence, a data analytics division of B&C parent NewBay Media, has developed a research-driven assessment of Univision's sizzling summer and its prospects for the fall. To read the full report, click here.
