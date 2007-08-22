Danny Sessa Redux
A SportsNet NY spokesman says the topic of construction correspondent Danny Sessa came up in a production meeting today at the Mets network. Due to Mr. Sessa’s smash debut during the Mets telecast last night, he may get a regular gig.
"We’re still finalizing plans for those segments, but we’re definitely in discussions," said the spokesman. "It could turn into a daily or weekly segment."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.