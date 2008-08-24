'The Daily Show' Welcomes GOP to the Twin Cities

With the Republican National Convention set to kick off Sept. 1 in Minneapolis-St. Paul, The Daily Show With Jon Stewart has already kicked off efforts to welcome GOP delegates to the Twin Cities.

Having arrived just yesterday in Minneapolis (for the Minnesota State Fair, of course, not the convention), I can report that the Comedy Central show has erected a can’t-miss-it billboard off of I-494 that greets motorists leaving the MSP airport. Beneath a photo of the Daily Show crew is the salutation: “Welcome, rich white oligarchs.”





I was driving, so I couldn’t get a photo, but I did find one courtesy of "The Zeppelin’s" Flickr page.

As far as I can tell, this went up in the past couple days. Haven’t found an equivalent billboard welcoming “latte-sipping, arugula-munching” delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Denver, which starts tomorrow.

By Joel Topcik