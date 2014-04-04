Cuomo Releases His Own 'Letterman' Top 10 List

In response to New York fixture David Letterman's announcement that he will be retiring from CBS' Late Show next year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has released his own top 10 list of reasons Letterman is a "New York Legend."

They are:

10. He has spent more time in the Ed Sullivan Theatre than Ed Sullivan and the Beatles combined.

9. He has made more than 4,500 top ten lists.

8. He continued the Ed Sullivan Theatre’s legacy as a true New York icon by taping more than 4,000 shows at this world-renowned landmark.

7. He helped New York heal by being the first late night talk show host to come back on the air after September 11, 2001.

6. He contributed to keeping New Yorkers working by giving Paul Shaffer a steady job.

5. His shows have been nominated for more than 100 Emmy Awards.

4. He boosted the local economy by turning the Hello Deli into one of the most famous in the world.

3. He has made us laugh at the Late Show on weeknights for the past 21 years.

2. He never left the Empire State for that other coast.

1. He inspired the first top ten list by a New York State Governor.