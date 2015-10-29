Crackle Tackles Trump, Sort Of

Looking to leverage some of the attention on the presidential race and a certain voluble real estate billionaire, Crackle has posted a promo to YouTube for the debut of its scripted hour drama The Art of More that features a clearly Donald Trump-inspired character, Samuel Brukner (Trump's book was called The Art of the Deal).

Brukner is described in promotional materials for the show as a "Machiavellian master of money and power, one part charm and one part intimidation."

The show, which is about the world of premium auction houses, features Dennis Quaid as Samuel Brukner, a billionaire real estate tycoon who decides the political world needs him.

The series debuts Nov. 19.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEsDKfulJ5Y[/embed]