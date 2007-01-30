Courtney Love on American Idol?

Now, that's something we'd watch. Maybe. US Magazine today is reporting that American Idol executive producer Nigel Lythgoe contacted Courtney Love, of all people (!), to possibly judge on Fox's juggernaut:

"He called," Love tells Usmagazine.com. "He was wondering if I was interested. I thought it was kind of weird but brilliant."

Is Fox hedging its bets after the rampant speculation regarding Paula Abdul's health? Also, isn't Courtney Love an odd choice for a singing competition? We haven't listened to 'Live Through This' in awhile, but still…