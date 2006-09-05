Couric LIVE BLOG: Orphanage in Nicaragua and The Memory Project

After the commercial break, correspondent Steve Hartman has a tear-jerker story on an orphanage in Nicaragua. A young guy from Wisconsin brings gifts to the home, 62 pounds of portraits of the kids. The kids, he notes, don't have parents that took baby pictures. It is callled the memory project. He sends pictures to high school art students who paint the assignments, then the American kids often feel a connection and write notes to the orphans.

Couric notes that some artists have become pen pals with the children they painted