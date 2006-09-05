Couric LIVE BLOG: Oil, Free Speech and More...

After Couric's second commercial break, Anthony Mason has a report on oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and how hurricanes and new drilling effects the price of gas.

Couric may be new, but the advertisers are still the old-targeted core that is loyal to evening news. After the Mason report, ads for avacor and advil and Smart Balance butter follow.

Teasing the Free Speech segment, Couric said, "Coming up, something new for the evening news besides me, we call it Free Speech." It is a forum, she said, for people to express themselves unfiltered.