How many viewers were still arranging their chips and soda when the ballyhooed reunion of the Police went down a few seconds into the Grammy broadcast last night? It was as if Sting and the gang were double-parked outside the Staples Center.

For the record, the band sounded pretty good. Sting has to work a little harder for those high notes, Andy Summers is starting to look like Eric Clapton, at least in the jowls, and Stewart Copeland refrained from bashing Sting with his drumsticks. No one got hurt, which bodes well for their upcoming tour.

The band’s freestyle reworking of their hooker-with-a-heart-of-gold classic “Roxanne” was pretty good…though I preferred Scrantonicity’s version on The Office last week.

By Michael Malone