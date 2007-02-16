Contract Dispute? Fox Newser Joins CNN
Former Fox News anchor Kiran Chetry has joined CNN as an anchor/correspondent, amidst what appears to be a contract dispute with her former employer.
While we want to note the change, we unfortunately don't have time to get into the nitty-gritty of the spat. We'll leave that in the able hands of our friend tvnewser.com, who's owning this story right now.
