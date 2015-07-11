Comic-Con: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Walking Dead’ Anchor Day 2

Day two of Comic-Con is in the books and there was plenty of panels, trailers and gossip to satisfy TV lovers.

Below are some of the highlights from the festivities.

Stars at the Game of Thrones panel addressed two points of contention from season 5.

On is Jon Snow dead: “I’m as in the dark as you are all," said Clarice Van Houten, who plays Melisandre. "But who knows man, I can't tell you anything."

Melisandre was the subject of a popular fan theory, conjecturing that she will bring Snow back to life.

On the Sansa’s graphic rape scene: “You'll have to ask the writers as to why they focused on Theon, because I was giving a great performance. And they just pan in on him," joked Sophie Turner, who is Sansa in the series. Turner added on a more serious note that her character "thought it through in her head, and she could have fought back.”

Earlier in the day, release dates were revealed for AMC’sThe Walking Dead (Oct. 11) and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead (Aug. 23). Fans also got a taste of Fear.

Carlton Cuse’s newest project Colony took the stage. Cuse dropped the names of four high-profile guest stars during the panel: Carl Weathers, Kathy Baker, Kathleen Rose Perkins and Paul Guilfoyle. USA Network also premiered the trailer for the dystopian L.A.-based drama.

ABC touted its Marvel series Agent Carter and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., debuting the trailer for Agent Carter’s sophomore season, which will head to Hollywood, while showing off a look back at the last season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Fox’s Minority Report also took the stage with the network unveiling the pilot’s first 20 minutes. The show, executive produced by Steven Spielberg, is set to premiere Sept. 21.

Kunal Nayyar surprised Comic-Con attendees as moderator of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory panel, which culminated in the cast and audience singing Soft Kitty.

Rounding out the day was BBC America’s Orphan Black panel, which bowed the trailer “Donnie & Alison 2: Seestra Sineestra."