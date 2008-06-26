Comedy Central Roasting Saget, Bob Saget

Comedy Central has announced the latest victim of the network’s Comedy Central Roast series. Former Full House star, America’s Funniest Home Videos host (and notoriously dirty stand-up comic) Bob Saget.

Saget follows in the footsteps of previous roastees Flavor Flav, Pamela Anderson and William Shatner.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget will tape in Los Angeles, airing on Comedy Central August 17.

"It’s an honor…My ass is already sore," Saget said in a statement.

Mind you, that’s what he said in a statement. If you want to get a sense of what he would say in person, check out The Aristocrats. It ain’t pretty.