Comedian-in-Chief Scores at White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Barack Obama laid into some popular targets — cable news, Republicans, critics of his climate change and immigration positions, more Republicans — at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night, otherwise known as the "nerd prom." If the audience reaction was any indication, arguably the most popular lines were about the President's version of a "bucket list."

"I am determined to make the most of every moment I have left," the President said. "After the midterm elections, my advisors asked me, 'Mr. President, do you have a bucket list? And I said, 'Well, I have something that rhymes with bucket list.’”

Take executive action on immigration? Bucket. New climate regulations? Bucket. It’s the right thing to do."

Here are B&C's nominees for the balance of the top 10 zingers, in no particular order.