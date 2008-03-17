CNBC's Cramer: "Bear Stearns Is Fine!"

"I say stupid things, yell ‘Booyah’ with alarming frequency, and occasionally wear a diaper or jump into a pile of lettuce to illustrate the finer points of investing." That’s how Jim Cramer himself described his CNBC show Mad Money in a New York magazine story last year. You can’t say he didn’t warn us.

So here’s Cramer saying one of those things from a March 11 edition of Mad Money–days before the credit-crunched Bear Stearns was acquired by JP Morgan. Stupid? Not my department. But, oh, the irony….