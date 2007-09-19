CMT and Carrie Underwood Overload

CMT will be airing Carrie Underwood’s new music video, So Small, from 6AM to noon on September 20th. You read that correctly, CMT, to promote Ms. Underwood’s debut music video, will air it 66 times in a six hour span.

Oh, by the way, if you miss the six hours on CMT, the network will be streaming the video on their web site.

The event is meant to coincide with the video’s release on iTunes, but if anyone tunes in to CMT that morning, will they really want to buy it? They would probably have it memorized after 30 or 40th go around.

As for me, I think I will stick to reruns of the World Series of Poker in the morning, thank you very much… though the stunt is so bold I may be tempted to check it out… but only for the first two or three times, I draw the line at four.