Clinton Says 'Trump Yourself'

Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is letting the general public get a taste of the business end of GOP nominee Donald Trump's insults.

Journalists as a class already have plenty of experience, but this is an opportunity to supply some visual aids to the slams and for everyone to get in on the action.

The Clinton campaign has created a subsite that takes a user's Facebook picture and adds various insults Donald Trump has used in the past including "You sweat like a dog," "hater and loser" and "fat pig."

As CNNMoney points out, using the tool to Trump yourself also supplies information the campaign can use to target you.

"Hillary for America will receive the following info: your public profile, friend list and email address," it says when first logging in, then sends an email within a few minutes saying: "Thanks for registering an account at HillaryClinton.com using [your e-mail address]."