CBS News Remembers Lane Venardos

Former CBS News producer Lane Venardos was remembered at a memorial service Nov. 16 at the Paley Center in New York City.

Venardos died of a heart attack in August at the age of 67. During his 30-year career at CBS News, he was executive producer of the CBS Evening News and VP of hard news and special events. He was also executive producer of most of the network’s election coverage from 1986-98.

He retired from CBS News in 2000, but continued his involvement at the CBS network as producer of several of the Survivor live finale episodes.

More than 200 people from across the television industry turned out to the memorial, including CBS News chairman Jeff Fager, president David Rhodes, Sunday Morning anchor Charles Osgood, Evening News anchor Scott Pelley and his executive producer Pat Shevlin, chief Washington correspondent Bob Schieffer, 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl and VP of news Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews.

Also in attendance were ABC World News anchor Diane Sawyer, NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams, NBC News president Steve Capus, Rock Center executive producer Rome Hartman, former CBS News president Andrew Heyward, This Week executive producer Rick Kaplan and Anderson executive producer Jim Murphy.

You can watch a video tribute to Venardos here.