In Case You Missed It: Obama Delivers Top 10 on 'Letterman'
By B&C Staff
Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama (D-Ill.) delivered the Top 10 list on the Late Show with David Letterman last night via satellite from South Carolina.
The subject: The Top 10 Barack Obama Campaign Promises.
Number one on the list is sure to crack a few smiles at NATPE next week:
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOWlpvOPKXc[/embed]
10. To keep the budget balanced, I’ll rent the Situation Room for sweet 16s.
9. I will double your tax money at the craps table.
8. Appoint Mitt Romney secretary of lookin’ good.
7. If you bring a gator to the White House, I’ll wrassle it.
6. I’ll put Regis on the nickel.
5. I’ll rename the 10th month of the year “Barack-tober.”
4. I won’t let Apple release the new and improved iPod the day after you bought the previous model.
3. I’ll find money in the budget to buy Letterman a decent hairpiece.
2. Pronounce the word nuclear, nuclear.
1. Three words: Vice President Oprah.
