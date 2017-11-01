Can #GoodGirlsRevolt Firestorm Resurrect Amazon Series?

Could Good Girls Revolt, which was spiked last fall after a lone season on Amazon, be brought back?

The show was about a group of female researchers at fictional News of the Week in 1969who push to be full reporters at the magazine, which at the time only gave men bylines. Created by Dana Calvo and inspired by the 2012 book The Good Girls Revolt, by former Newsweek journalist Lynn Povich, Good Girls Revolt debuted on Amazon in late October of 2016.



Calvo told the NY Times she pitched a second season to Roy Price, then head of Amazon Studios, on November 30. She deduced that he had never watched the first season. “He confirmed that by having us refer to the characters by the actresses’ names,” she told the Times. “He was unfamiliar.”

The next day, Calvo, a former Los Angeles Times reporter, learned that Amazon was cancelling the show, the streaming service citing its “low season completion rate.”

Good Girls Revolt received a 4.8 rating out of 5, based on the scores of over 28,000 reviewers.

Jump ahead to Oct. 17, when Price left his position after an executive producer, Isa Dick Hackett of Amazon drama The Man in the High Castle, said she’d been sexually harassed by him.

The thinking among fans of Good Girls Revolt was, why should the fate of a series about women fighting for equal rights in the workplace—the Povich book’s subtitle was How the Women of Newsweek Sued Their Bosses and Changed the Workplace—be determined by a man who lost his job after a sexual harassment charge?

Cast member Anna Camp took to Twitter to vent her frustration. “He cancelled #goodgirlsrevolt a show about sexual discrimination and harassment in the workplace,” said @TheRealAnnaCamp while linking to a story about Price’s initial suspension from Amazon.

The issue gained some serious steam on Twitter over the last couple weeks. “Show your support for women by listening to our voices saying #goodgirlsrevolt,” said @kellyryanobrien.

There’s also an online petition asking Amazon to bring the show back. At presstime, 1,337 people had signed it.

As is the nature of social media, the tweets tied to #GoodGirlsRevolt have slowed a bit. But Calvo assured Twitter followers that the message was received at Amazon. Tweeted @DanaSCalvo on October 31, “Thank u 4 your persistence. Your voices have been heard at Amazon. We’ll know in coming weeks if there is news 2 share #SaveGoodGirlsRevolt.”

We reached out to Amazon to see if it indeed was considering a new season of Good Girls Revolt.



We did not hear back at presstime.