Busted Pilot Podcast: Covering Trump, Super Bowl LI and 'The Americans'
By B&C Staff
Busted Pilot Podcast: TCA Winter Press Tour, HBO’s ‘Westworld’ and Football
Broadcasting & Cable Editor Dade Hayes and Deputy Editor Mike Malone take a look at the television industry's hottest topics in the fourth edition of the Busted Pilot podcast.
The duo discuss media coverage of President Donald Trump, the Super Bowl, The Americans, the Golden Globes, TCA winter press tour and NATPE.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.