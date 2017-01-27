Trending

Busted Pilot Podcast: Covering Trump, Super Bowl LI and 'The Americans'

By

Busted Pilot Podcast: TCA Winter Press Tour, HBO’s ‘Westworld’ and Football

Broadcasting & Cable Editor Dade Hayes and Deputy Editor Mike Malone take a look at the television industry's hottest topics in the fourth edition of the Busted Pilot podcast. 

The duo discuss media coverage of President Donald Trump, the Super Bowl, The Americans, the Golden Globes, TCA winter press tour and NATPE.