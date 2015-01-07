‘Bloodline’ Cocreator: Netflix Not the New HBO #TCA15

Pasadena, Calif.—Bloodline cocreator Todd A. Kessler dismissed the suggestion that Netflix is the new HBO Wednesday in a panel for the drama series at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

“I think Netflix is its own universe, and it’s unprecedented what they’re doing and continuing to do and we’re thrilled to be a part of their world and bring the show to you guys” said Kessler. “There have been no conversations creatively or otherwise that really there’s any comparison for us between Netflix and HBO.”

Kessler was joined onstage by cocreators Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler and the show’s cast. The three had previously worked together on Damages. Glenn Kessler contrasted creating a show for Netflix with creating a show for cable.

“One huge thing from serialized storytelling is knowing that someone on Netflix, as far as I understand, will start at the beginning,” Glenn Kessler said. “They’re not going to tune in at week seven, because there is no week seven.”

Among the cast members on stage were several known for their work in film and theater—including Sissy Spacek, Sam Shepard and Norbert Leo Butz. Spacek was asked about the blurring lines between television and film.

“This is a brand new template for me—it was a new learning curve, serialized film,” Spacek said, adding “There was a certain leap of faith that I took because of who the creators are and what they’ve done.”