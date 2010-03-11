“Biebermania” At Nick Upfront

Nickelodeon’s upfront presentation Thursday, March 11, featured network research, and a strong sales pitch from network president Cyma Zarghami, but for many in the crowd, it was all about the Bieber.

Justin Bieber, that is. The 16 year-old Canadian pop singer (who has appeared on Nick’s True Jackson, VP) was the grand finale at the presentation, and he had many attendees–including some who looked to be at least 10 years older than his target demographic–swooning.

“Are you here to see Justin Bieber?!” asked a reporter for an entertainment website, excitedly. Any disappointment she may have had when I said no was surely forgotten when Bieber started his second song, which brought her entire row to its feet, eliciting more than few screams from the 20-somethings.

Even Philippe Dauman couldn’t escape the Bieber-mania. Standing onstage after the presentation was concluded, the Viacom CEO was pushed aside by a photographer rushing to grab a shot of the teen star, eliciting a laugh from the executive.

But Bieber wasn’t the only Nick star to present at New York’s Manhattan Center. iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove, Victorious‘ Victoria Justice and comedian Jamie Kennedy, who voices the wannabe wizard Kyle on Fanboy and Chum Chum, joined M. Night Shyamalan, who wrote, directed and produced the upcoming Nickelodeon film The Last Airbender, on stage at the event.

All were excited about their upcoming work on (or with) Nick, especially Justice, whose new show is getting one of the network’s top premiere timeslots…right after the 2010 Kids Choice Awards on March 27.

Or as she put it: “Best. Timeslot. Ever!”