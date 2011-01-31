The Best of Backstage at the SAG Awards

You saw the telecast—now take a look at what was seen and heard backstage at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday evening (Jan. 30) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

“I was overwhelmed, honestly, I was taken aback. Last year it felt like the character was someone people related to, and in the sophomore year, I think the writing has become more complex, more interesting…It’s an embarrassment of riches.” – The Good Wife’s Julianna Margulies, on her second consecutive SAG win for outstanding actress.

On what role got her her SAG card: “Steven Segal’s Out for Justice. I played a hooker with a heart of gold…I’ve come a long way.”

“The more things change, the more things stay the same.” - Boardwalk Empire’s Steven Buscemi on political corruption in the 1920s versus today

“If I’m angry…it doesn’t matter what the wardrobe is, it’s the performance. So pay attention to the performance.” - Boardwalk Empire’s Paz de la Huerta, on her many risqué scenes in the series

“This [trophy] is the heaviest of them all! It does feel excessive at this point.” – Temple Grandin’s Claire Danes, on her award show wins for the eponymous role