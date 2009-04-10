Bednarski Says Leno At 10 May Work Fine

Industry insiders seem to think WHDH will end up carrying Jay Leno’s new show after all is said and done, but it definitely brought some unwanted negative publicity to NBC’s new 10 pm strategy.

But not all the publicity has been bad, as evidenced by P.J. Bednarski’s take posted on David Bianculli’s insightful website, www.televisionworthwatching.com.

A decorated industry veteran (and former B&C executive editor) who has seen many ideas come and go, Bednarski notes that, “When it comes to money and Leno, NBC is sure to get the last laugh.”



For Bednarski’s full take, click here.