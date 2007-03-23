B&C Week: Wednesday, March 28th

OK, back to midtown Manhattan, as USA Network holds its upfront at the Modern. And with the new Sopranos season approaching, the Museum of Television & Radio hosts "The Whacked Sopranos." Creator David Chase discusses "the fine art of whacking," as Steve Buscemi, Vincent Pastore and Drea de Matteo debate whether it’s better to be murdered on a boat, in an abandoned house, or in the forest by Silvio. On a less jocular note, bigwigs strut their stuff at various media conventions. Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman keynotes at CTIA Wireless in Orlando, Fla., while Bank of America’s confab features Time Warner Cable CFO John Martin and Nexstar CEO Perry Sook at the Palace Hotel in New York. If retransmission consent isn’t discussed, Silvio can drive me to a forest and shoot me.