B&C Week: Tuesday, March 27th.

Henry Schleiff reveals the new Hallmark slate over breakfast at Michael’s in midtown Manhattan. A few blocks south, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences CEO Peter Price moderates "Advancing Your Media in a Non-linear World" at the Museum of Television & Radio. Then it’s up to the Hearst Tower for the New York premiere of The Tudors, hosted by Exec Producer Ben Silverman and Showtime CEO Matt Blank. And showing there is indeed stuff that happens outside midtown Manhattan, NAMIC holds its Vision Awards at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Up for Best Drama are HBO’s The Wire and Turner’s Saved, among others.