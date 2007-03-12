B&C Week: Tuesday

Tuesday, Mar. 13

The Cable Television Public Affairs Association gives out its President’s Awards at Forum 2007. Comcast Executive V.P. David Cohen and A&E CEO Abbe Raven leave the Washington Ritz-Carlton stage with glittering trophies. And what does the phrase “savage, bizarre, unique and unforgiving” call to mind? Yes, most anything on FX. But also the Galapagos Islands, say the good people at National Geographic Channel, which screens Galapagos in HD at its headquarters in Washington. President Laureen Ong heads up the discussion. Up in New York, Turner Entertainment Networks throws its Brand & Programming Summit at the Museum of Modern Art.