B&C Week: Thursday, March 29th

Hard to believe, but Andy Dick was actually fired at some point in his life! He, Sarah Silverman and others show their pink slips in Showtime’s Fired! at 8:30 p.m. ET. And how many more scribes get axed before newspapers figure out how to stop the red ink? The Newhouse School offers "Do Newspapers Have a Future?", with notable newsman Dean Baquet, at the W in New York. Bill Clinton wasn’t of course fired, but he came pretty darn close. He joins former Oval Officer George H.W. Bush at CTIA Wireless. And toiling for NBCU, where they give layoffs fancy branding like "NBC 2.0," Cable President Jeff Gaspin joins Turner Prez Mark Lazarus, A&E CEO Abbe Raven and RainbowMedia CEO Joshua Sapan for the IRTS"Cable Network Chiefs" luncheon at the Crowne Plaza in New York.