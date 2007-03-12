B&C Week: Thursday

Thursday, Mar. 15

The Simpsons gets its due at the Paley Television Festival, held at the Museum of Television and Radio in Los Angeles. Wrapping up the two-week TV-palooza, The Simpsons: Celebrating 400 Episodes brings together creator Matt Groening and executive producers James L. Brooks and Al Jean, among others, and offers a sneak-peek at the upcoming movie. Four hundred ep’s might seem like a pipe dream for The Showbiz Show, but David Spade will give it his all when the new season premieres on Comedy Central at 10:30.